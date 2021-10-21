Punjab govt to provide every facility to LGs representatives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to decide that the Punjab government would provide every sort of facility to the local governments (LGs) representatives according to the law, and liaison would also be maintained with them

The CM tasked Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed to maintain contracts adding that LGs institution had been reinstated. Notification was issued and the appointment of administrators had been withdrawn.

The Local Government Act would be presented before the cabinet in the final shape, he added and stated that the government respected the court verdict.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Local Governments Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, chief secretary, AG Punjab, ACS, secretary law, secretary LGs and other officials attended the meeting.