Punjab govt to provide honouraria to all bar associations: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government will provide honouraria to all bar associations in the province and provide free treatment to lawyers.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Punjab Bar Council in the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would soon meet the lawyers community and announce steps for their welfare.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Khaksaar while other members from different districts accompanied him.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Additional SecretaryPunjab Bar Rafaqat Ali were also present.