Punjab govt to provide interest-free loans to doctors: Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the government's commitment to support doctors by offering interest-free loans for business ventures.

During his visit to the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) on Friday, the minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to facilitate healthcare professionals.

He stated that every year, the Punjab government provides interest-free loans worth millions of rupees to doctors through the PHF. He further emphasized that additional steps will be taken to improve the foundation’s operations.

He also announced plans to call a meeting of the board of Directors of the PHF, where modern reforms to enhance the institution’s efficiency and effectiveness will be discussed. He pledged to transform the PHF into a profitable organization, ensuring it continues to benefit healthcare professionals in the province.

Earlier, the minister received a briefing from the Managing Director of PHF Jawad Akram regarding the foundation's performance and toured various departments, where he reviewed their functioning in detail. Relevant officers were also present during the visit.