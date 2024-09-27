Punjab Govt To Provide Interest-free Loans To Doctors: Health Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the government's commitment to support doctors by offering interest-free loans for business ventures.
During his visit to the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) on Friday, the minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to facilitate healthcare professionals.
He stated that every year, the Punjab government provides interest-free loans worth millions of rupees to doctors through the PHF. He further emphasized that additional steps will be taken to improve the foundation’s operations.
He also announced plans to call a meeting of the board of Directors of the PHF, where modern reforms to enhance the institution’s efficiency and effectiveness will be discussed. He pledged to transform the PHF into a profitable organization, ensuring it continues to benefit healthcare professionals in the province.
Earlier, the minister received a briefing from the Managing Director of PHF Jawad Akram regarding the foundation's performance and toured various departments, where he reviewed their functioning in detail. Relevant officers were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of nominations for Engineering Quota Seats of GB students held1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police ensuring strict actions for environmental protection, smog prevention1 minute ago
-
IGP emphasizes important role of mosques in promoting societal reforms2 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announced SSC Part-II annual examination results11 minutes ago
-
Direct hooks removed during operation against power theft In DIKhan21 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to promote tourism:Governor22 minutes ago
-
CS emphasizes need to produce skilled, qualified nurses31 minutes ago
-
PIC achieves milestone by performing Mitral Chip procedure31 minutes ago
-
PML-N's senior leader Sajida Farooq Tarar visits Govt Girls High School31 minutes ago
-
Cylinder explosion in house leaves 5 family members injured32 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan, SAFRON minister visit Ziarat42 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address49 minutes ago