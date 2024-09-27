Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Provide Interest-free Loans To Doctors: Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Punjab govt to provide interest-free loans to doctors: Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the government's commitment to support doctors by offering interest-free loans for business ventures.

During his visit to the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) on Friday, the minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to facilitate healthcare professionals.

He stated that every year, the Punjab government provides interest-free loans worth millions of rupees to doctors through the PHF. He further emphasized that additional steps will be taken to improve the foundation’s operations.

He also announced plans to call a meeting of the board of Directors of the PHF, where modern reforms to enhance the institution’s efficiency and effectiveness will be discussed. He pledged to transform the PHF into a profitable organization, ensuring it continues to benefit healthcare professionals in the province.

Earlier, the minister received a briefing from the Managing Director of PHF Jawad Akram regarding the foundation's performance and toured various departments, where he reviewed their functioning in detail. Relevant officers were also present during the visit.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit From Government Million

Recent Stories

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

49 minutes ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 hour ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

2 hours ago
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

3 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

4 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan