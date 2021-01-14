Punjab govt to provide land for woman business incubation center: FWCCI

The Punjab government has agreed in principle to provide a piece of land to the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for setting up the first state-of-the-art woman business incubation centre and other projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ):The Punjab government has agreed in principle to provide a piece of land to the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for setting up the first state-of-the-art woman business incubation centre and other projects.

This was disclosed by FWCCI President Ms Tehmina Pasha in a press release, issued here on Thursday.

She had a meeting with Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and discussed various issues to overcome the negative impact of corona with specific focus on female entrepreneurs.

The minister agreed in principle to provide land for the projects at subsidised rate. The minister said that women have 52% share in our total population, but they remained inactive in economic terms. He gave a patient hearing to the problems of the female entrepreneurs and promised help to resolve them on priority basis.

The minister said that the industrial sector was facing acute shortage of skilled workforce and women could easily fill that gap of "demand and supply".

Ms Tehmina Pasha said that the government had announced various policy measures to overcome the negative impact of corona.

She demanded that the government must provide additional facilities to the female entrepreneurs. She said that in order to encourage women, the FWCCI had planned developing a women business incubation centre, which would be one of the first in Pakistan by any women chamber.

She said that she was also planning to construct a purpose-build FWCCI complex, for which the government should provide land free-of-cost. She also demanded that the government should dedicate a complete block for women entrepreneurs, where they could build their own industrial units. "We are also planning to develop a modern skill development institute, exclusively for women," she said and added that in that institute, women could be trained in various sectors including stitching, cutting and assembling of electronic goods and mobile phones etc.

She said that the FWCCI would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in this regard during this month. She was optimistic that the federal government would also allocate a sizable amount for these projects, out of the Export Development Fund (EDF).