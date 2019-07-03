Punjab govt to provide Rs1069 million to WASA

The Punjab Government will provide a grant of Rs1069.46 million to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore for the completion of its ongoing development schemes during the current fiscal year 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Government will provide a grant of Rs1069.46 million to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore for the completion of its ongoing development schemes during the current fiscal year 2019-20.

Urban Development Department of the province has approved more than 18 development schemes of the WASA Lahore while funds have also been allocated in the budget.

These ongoing projects include: Storm Water Drainage System from Haji Camp to River Ravi ,Installation of Filtration Plants in Islampura ,Clean Drinking Water and Sewerage System Sheranwala Gate, Engineering Design and Feasibility Study for Sewerage System along Charar Drain, Clean Drinking Water and Sewerage System in Shahdara etc.

Sources in WASA told APP here this evening that work on these schemes was being initiated in different phases and after receiving sanctioned grant from the Punjab Government, most of the projects would be completed during the current year.

Besides the provincial grant, WASA will also initiate other water and sanitation related schemes by its own resources, it added.