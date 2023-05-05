Punjab Govt to provide subsidy to growers on quality seed, fertilizers; Secy Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Sahu said that the provincial government would provide subsidy on quality seed, fertilizers and pesticides to growers a step towards increasing cotton cultivation.

Chairing a meeting here Friday, he said that the Punjab government had fixed Rs 8500 per mound minimum support price of cotton. He said that cotton was the 'white gold' and an important source of foreign exchange.

During the meeting, he was briefed by the officials concerned about the cotton cultivation.

The Secretary directed the agriculture extension officials to remain in direct contact with cotton growers for guidance regarding cotton crop and added that rewards would be extended to growers over per acre better cotton yield.

He asked the agriculture officials and staff to go village to village and create awareness about cotton cultivation and take cotton cultivation task as national duty.

Commissioner Multan division, Aamir Khattak said that Punjab government had set target of cultivation of cotton crop on over 1.2 million acres in Multan division and over 2.2 million bales would be achieved.

Deputy Commissioners, officials from agriculture, irrigation and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.