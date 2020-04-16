Punjab govt to purchase wheat from farmers: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Forestry Minster Sardar Sibtain Khan on Thursday said the Punjab government would purchase wheat from the farmers.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of distribution of gunny bags after registration of farmers at the Wheat Purchase Center Piplan, he said according to the Punjab government's policy, the bags would be distributed among the farmers on "first come and first serve" basis.

The provincial government had increased the purchasing price of wheat by Rs 250 to Rs 1,400 per 40 kilograms, he added.

Sardar Sibtain asked the farmers to cooperate with the food Department for achieving the wheat purchasing target.

He said the country was facing the coronavirus pandemic and the administration should implement safety measures at the wheat purchasing centers to save the farmers from it.