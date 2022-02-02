UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Recruit 130,000 Employees In Province: CM Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Punjab government would recruit 130,000 employees in different departments of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Punjab government would recruit 130,000 employees in different departments of the province.

He said this during a meeting with different notable people here at Circuit House DG Khan, says a news release issued here. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Hassan Khawer, Advisor Hanif Patafi and others were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the recruitment advertisements had been published in the first phase and the candidates would be given two years age relaxation.

"A notification in this regard has been issued", he added.

He said that Pakistan was deviated from its real destination due to wrong policies of the past governments, adding that now, Pakistan had returned to the right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government had engaged itself in serving the masses while there was no corruption scandal in this tenure. "I am answerable to Almighty Allah and the people", he added.

SACM Hasaan Khawar said Usman Buzdar had given back south Punjab its rights and it's time to develop the backward areas under his leadership.

>