Punjab govt to release Rs 11bln to fight coronavirus: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday announced releasing Rs 11 billion for the Health Department to meet the coronavirus treatment related expenses.

Addressing a press conference after the provincial cabinet meeting here, he said the funds could be used for purchasing medical equipment, especially personal protection equipment (PPEs).

The chief minister said that the cabinet also accorded approval to the Infectious Disease Prevention Control Act, 2020. He said that Rs 620 million had also been approved to immediately make eight laboratories fully functional to support the fight against COVID-19.

Buzdar said that Rs 2 billion would be given to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rs 60 million to the district governments so that they might take effective measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

The cabinet also approved Zakat deductions to be carried out a month sooner so that the government could better facilitate the poor at this difficult time. However, he said the recommendation would be sent to the Federal government for final approval.

He said that the cabinet also approved release of Rs 1bln to the Balochistan government to help them combat the virus.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that the provincial government had neither imposed a lockdown nor a curfew in the province; however, measures had been taken to urge people to stay at their homes.

In response to a question, the chief minister said that hospitals across the province were ready to deal with the pandemic. He announced that local elections in the province had been delayed for nine months in the wake of the current situation.