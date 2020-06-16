Punjab Govt To Restart Anti-polio Drive From July
Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:13 PM
The Punjab government has announced to restart anti-polio vaccination campaign across the province despite the COVID-19 outbreak
According to details, the provincial government has started preparations to launch anti-polio drive in Punjab in the second week of July.
In this connection, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the anti-polio campaign has been finalised, while polio campaign workers will be given training before the start of an anti-polio drive, a private news channel reported.