Punjab govt to restart anti-polio drive from July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has announced to restart anti-polio vaccination campaign across the province despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to details, the provincial government has started preparations to launch anti-polio drive in Punjab in the second week of July.

In this connection, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the anti-polio campaign has been finalised, while polio campaign workers will be given training before the start of an anti-polio drive, a private news channel reported.

