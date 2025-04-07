Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Revolutionise Health Sector: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is committed to providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.

In his message on World Health Day being celebrated on Monday, the minister said that historic and revolutionary reforms are being implemented in the health sector. He emphasized that providing quality treatment in public hospitals remains a top priority for the Punjab government. Reiterating the government’s resolve, he said, “On World Health Day, we renew our pledge to ensure the availability of the best medical and healthcare services to the people of Punjab.”

Under the “Healthy Punjab” vision, Khawaja Salman Rafique said comprehensive health reforms are being actively pursued. Major hospitals across Punjab are undergoing improvements to enhance treatment facilities. For the first time in the province’s history, essential medicines are being delivered to patients at their doorstep.

The minister announced that Pakistan’s first public sector cancer hospital and a state-of-the-art Cardiology Institute in Sargodha will soon be opened to the public.

He also named several flagship healthcare programs initiated by the Punjab government, including the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Organ Transplantation

In a landmark move, the Punjab government has launched an air ambulance service to ensure patients from remote areas can be quickly transported to major urban centers during emergencies, a first in the country’s history.

Commenting on the theme of World Health Day 2025, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures”, focused on maternal and child health, the minister expressed confidence in achieving all related goals. He stressed the importance of adopting preventive healthcare and a healthy lifestyle alongside curative services. He added, “World Health Day is a reminder to prioritize well-being and strengthen our efforts not just to treat diseases, but to prevent them. Punjab is making significant progress on both fronts.”

