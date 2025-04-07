Punjab Govt To Revolutionise Health Sector: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is committed to providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.
In his message on World Health Day being celebrated on Monday, the minister said that historic and revolutionary reforms are being implemented in the health sector. He emphasized that providing quality treatment in public hospitals remains a top priority for the Punjab government. Reiterating the government’s resolve, he said, “On World Health Day, we renew our pledge to ensure the availability of the best medical and healthcare services to the people of Punjab.”
Under the “Healthy Punjab” vision, Khawaja Salman Rafique said comprehensive health reforms are being actively pursued. Major hospitals across Punjab are undergoing improvements to enhance treatment facilities. For the first time in the province’s history, essential medicines are being delivered to patients at their doorstep.
The minister announced that Pakistan’s first public sector cancer hospital and a state-of-the-art Cardiology Institute in Sargodha will soon be opened to the public.
He also named several flagship healthcare programs initiated by the Punjab government, including the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Organ Transplantation
In a landmark move, the Punjab government has launched an air ambulance service to ensure patients from remote areas can be quickly transported to major urban centers during emergencies, a first in the country’s history.
Commenting on the theme of World Health Day 2025, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures”, focused on maternal and child health, the minister expressed confidence in achieving all related goals. He stressed the importance of adopting preventive healthcare and a healthy lifestyle alongside curative services. He added, “World Health Day is a reminder to prioritize well-being and strengthen our efforts not just to treat diseases, but to prevent them. Punjab is making significant progress on both fronts.”
Recent Stories
UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships
Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits library6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to revolutionise health sector: minister6 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center, cardiac center6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders measures to control artificial inflation6 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive intensified in Faisalabad6 minutes ago
-
Police resolve two blind murders; man arrested for killing father16 minutes ago
-
Free cattle distributed among women16 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in van crash16 minutes ago
-
University sports gala starts from 9th16 minutes ago
-
SSP to eradicate criminal elements for maintaining peace & order26 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police nab murder accused, 2 POs26 minutes ago
-
1,033 held, over 12.7m stolen goods recovered26 minutes ago