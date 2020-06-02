ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Tuesday warned that provisional government would seal shops and impose fine over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had serious concerns over the violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in markets, bazaars and other out door activities.

She said the government would take strict aggressive measures in case people violate standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She said people should not avoid precautionary measures and take responsibility for protection of themselves and their loved ones.

"Every step of the government was for the safety and protection of the people of the province", she maintained.

Shopkeepers would have to pay a fine if social distancing would not be followed, adding, shopkeepers are asked to refuse customers if they would not wear face masks while shopping.

She also urged all the political parties including opposition to play their effective role to combat spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Federal and Punjab governments have set safety/health protocols for the masses and exhorted them to adhere to the rules to the latter for their safety, but all these SOPs are being flouted by the people, she lamented.

Anybody who is found without wearing a mask would be fined and in case of severe violations, the violators can be sent to jail as well, she informed.

Replying a question about schools, she said government would not open education institutions putting lives of students on risk till the situation became under control.