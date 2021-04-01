Punjab govt to secure 1 mln doses of Coronavirus vaccine: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to earmark Rs 1.5 billion for the purchase of one million doses of corona vaccine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to earmark Rs 1.5 billion for the purchase of one million doses of corona vaccine.

While talking to the media at the vaccination centre established at Greater Iqbal Park LDA sports Complex here on Thursday, the CM announced that funds had been allocated to procure over one million doses. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and complimented the Health department, as well as the administration, for their work.

The facility of vaccination would be provided to the special persons and the elderly people at their homes through ambulance, he added.

Meanwhile, he said 64 persons died of the corona during the last 24 hours while 275 critical patients were under treatment. Similarly, 22,624 had been tested during the last 24 hours as the number of active patients reached 26,898 in the province, he said.

The health system was burdened due to corona patients and the need for oxygen for patients had increased seven times, he added.

The CM stated that four lakh persons had been vaccinated so far and announced to gradually extend the scope of coronavirus vaccination drive. Combined vaccination had not started anywhere in the world as it was done gradually, he maintained. Meanwhile, the provision of vaccination dozes from the Federal government was being also ensured. More vaccination centres were being set up in Lahore and the total number would increase to 127 in Punjab, he added.

The CM said corona was spreading rapidly as the government had been giving attention to seven major cities with more than 12 per cent positive rate. An effective lockdown had been imposed in these cities.

He appealed to the citizens to wear face masks and said the government did not want the industry to be affected.

The government wanted to move ahead while ensuring a balance between the corona restrictions and the business activities, he said, adding that the government did not want to bother the citizens rather it was protecting their health.

If the citizens would follow SOPs, the early elimination of coronavirus would be possible, he added.

To a question, the CM said the government would continue to serve the masses while those who were engaged in politics may continue their mission. The detailed decision of the Supreme Court was awaited about local government and the government would move forward according to it, he said.

Notice of the disappearance of corona doses in Services Hospital and its wastage in Mozang Hospital had been taken and MS Mozang Hospital had been suspended, he said. Inquiry had been ordered and facts would be shared with the media after the investigation, he added while replying to another question.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, commissioner, secretary Primary and Secondary Health and others were also present.