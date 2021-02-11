Punjab govt to set up 309 Ramzan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to set up 309 Ramzan bazaars in the province during the holy month to provide maximum relief to the common man.

The decision was taken in the meeting of a committee set up to prepare recommendations for the Ramzan Package here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding prices of essential commodities and provision of subsidy on them.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Punjab government had taken all possible steps to normalize the wheat and flour situation across the province and the Prime Minister's initiative to import wheat proved decisive in this regard.

He mentioned that all required arrangements would also be made ahead of the holy month while flour would be provided in the Ramzan bazaars at less than the fixed price.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that steps were being taken to provide maximum relief to the common man in the holy month and 309 Ramzan bazaars would be set up in the province from 25th of Shaban.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that flour, sugar, vegetables would be available at discounted rates under the Ramadan Package, adding that the agriculture department would set up fair-price shops in Ramzan bazaars.

Pubjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik directed the officers to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in Ramzan bazaars and pay special attention to monitor quality, supply and prices of commodities as well as cleanliness and other arrangements.

He also issued instructions to avoid unnecessary expenditures and added that all the relevant departments should work hard to bring the benefits of Ramadan Package to the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recommendations being prepared by the committee for Ramzan Package would be presented before the Punjab cabinet for final approval.