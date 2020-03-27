UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Set Up Chief Minister Mujahid Razakar Force To Look After Patients: Dr. Yasmin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Punjab govt to set up Chief Minister Mujahid Razakar Force to look after patients: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday announced that Punjab would set up a force of volunteers, the Chief Minister Mujahid Razakar Force, which would support the government in looking after the patients and keeping a smooth supply of medicines to them.

The Minister made the announcement while chairing a meeting at the Committee Room of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary SHME Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Technical PSH Department Dr. Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Technical SHME Dr. Salman Shahid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Mian Zahid, Mian Abdur Razzaq, Dr. Khalid Mahmood and other officers of the two departments.

Under the new initiative, a helpline would be set up for the voluntary workforce and the induction of staff will be conducted through the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, "On the directions from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, we have started the hiring process of doctors on urgent basis to meet any shortage in the wake of Corona emergency, we are utilizing all available resources to control and combat corona and additional resources are being diverted to meet the emergency. All suspected and confirm patients are being provided the facilities. The private hospitals have been directed to reserve beds for Corona patients. I salute our doctors who have made their profession proud by serving the humanity."

