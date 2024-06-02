Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Set Up Designated Barracks For Beggar Mafia Chiefs

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has announced the establishment of designated barracks for beggar mafia chiefs in jails across the province. This initiative follows the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and represents a significant step in the province's crackdown on organized begging.

According to a spokesperson on Sunday, each barrack in the first phase can accommodate between 100 to 200 individuals. The number of these specialized barracks will be increased as necessary, particularly in larger cities where the issue is more prevalent.

In addition to these logistical changes, the Punjab Home Department is also drafting legislation to impose stricter penalties on leaders of the beggar mafia.

The proposed law will target those involved in the kidnapping and coercion of children, imposing severe penalties on those found guilty. This amendment aims to ensure that those who exploit innocent children and women for professional begging face significant legal consequences.

The spokesperson emphasized that the government is committed to eradicating the beggar mafia from the province. In line with this, a province-wide crackdown on the beggar mafia is set to commence shortly, targeting those who oppress and exploit vulnerable populations.

This comprehensive approach underscores the Punjab government’s resolve to tackle organized begging and protect the rights and welfare of its citizens.

