Punjab Govt To Set Up Eight New Universities: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the occasion of International Day of Students Rights, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will establish eight universities in those cities where there are no higher education facilities currently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the occasion of International Day of Students Rights, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will establish eight universities in those cities where there are no higher education facilities currently.

He said that provision of quality and modern education to students is basic responsibility of the state.

He said that students play a key role in achieving the goal of development in a country.

He said that students were an asset of the country and quality and modern educational facilities was their basic right. Pakistani students are bringing laurels to the country with their intellect and wisdom at international level, he added.

The government will continue supporting such students. He said that the day provided the government with an opportunity to accelerate measure taken to protect rights of students.

