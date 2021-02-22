Punjab govt to set up 'private mandis' to control inflation: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said that Punjab government was preparing to set up 'agriculture private mandis' to end monopoly of traditional mandis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was taking all possible measures to tackle rampant inflation.

He said a number of private mandi applications had already been filed with the department and were being processed, adding that the difference in the prices of commodities in wholesale and retail indicated towards the failure of the market committees.

He said that the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored with the help of modern technology and setting up private mandis.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is particularly interested in reducing the burden of price hike on the common man, adding, those departments who failed to take appropriate action to control prices would be held accountable.

He mention that on the basis of demand and supply the prices were increased and chicken and egg prices were increased due to winter season.

Abbasi said that profiteers of whole sellers are main cause of inflation and government was trying its best to control the prices of food items.

MNA said sale of essential items would be ensured on fixed rates and legal formalities would also be fulfilled by registering FIRs against hoarders and profiteers.

He said the government will solve problems of traders and industrialists and will also provide them the best conducive environment for business.

Replying to a question, he hoped the outcome of stabilization policies, agriculture sector interventions, rigorous monitoring at Federal and provincial levels and favorable weather will bring in better results in easing out inflation in the coming days.