UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Set Up 'private Mandis' To Control Inflation: Sadaqat Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Punjab govt to set up 'private mandis' to control inflation: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said that Punjab government was preparing to set up 'agriculture private mandis' to end monopoly of traditional mandis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was taking all possible measures to tackle rampant inflation.

He said a number of private mandi applications had already been filed with the department and were being processed, adding that the difference in the prices of commodities in wholesale and retail indicated towards the failure of the market committees.

He said that the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored with the help of modern technology and setting up private mandis.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is particularly interested in reducing the burden of price hike on the common man, adding, those departments who failed to take appropriate action to control prices would be held accountable.

He mention that on the basis of demand and supply the prices were increased and chicken and egg prices were increased due to winter season.

Abbasi said that profiteers of whole sellers are main cause of inflation and government was trying its best to control the prices of food items.

MNA said sale of essential items would be ensured on fixed rates and legal formalities would also be fulfilled by registering FIRs against hoarders and profiteers.

He said the government will solve problems of traders and industrialists and will also provide them the best conducive environment for business.

Replying to a question, he hoped the outcome of stabilization policies, agriculture sector interventions, rigorous monitoring at Federal and provincial levels and favorable weather will bring in better results in easing out inflation in the coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Business Government Of Punjab Agriculture Sale Man Price Market All Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Press: IDEX shows us a fast changing defence s ..

45 minutes ago

Zayed University welcomes new Provost and Chief Ac ..

45 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 February 2021

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.