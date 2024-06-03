Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Set Up Sahulat Centres For Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Punjab govt to set up Sahulat Centres for farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to establish Sahulat centers in every tehsil to provide

quality pesticides to farmers at a controlled rate.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a video link meeting of all divisional

commissioners and deputy commissioners to review cotton cultivation targets, measles situation and Suthra Punjab programme, at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The chief secretary directed the commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan to ensure full monitoring of the cotton crop. He said that the deputy commissioners must keep a close watch on the prices, supply and demand of urea fertilizer for the next two months and obtain the data of stocks and sales from fertilizer dealers on a daily basis.

The chief secretary mentioned that the improvement of health and education sectors was a priority of the government, adding that on the instructions of the chief minister Punjab, the health sector had been included in the key performance indicators (KPIs) set for the deputy commissioners.

He ordered the authorities to launch a crackdown before Eid against illegal sale points of cattle and form special squads for checking.

The administrative secretaries of the agriculture and health department gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

The agriculture secretary said that the target of cotton sowing had been set at four million acres in the province, while the crop had been cultivated on 3.2 million acres so far.

The health secretary said that the department had issued instructions to all districts to prevent measles. He said that 3,210 confirmed cases of measles and 22 deaths had been reported in the province this year. He said that 309 measles patients were being treated in hospitals at present. He mentioned that 19 medical camps had been established and clinic-on-wheels had been mobilized in the measles-outbreak areas.

The secretary local government, all commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Sale Bahawalpur Stocks Cotton All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

1 hour ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

2 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

2 hours ago
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan