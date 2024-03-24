Punjab govt to set up ‘School Councils’ under the first phase to recruit visiting teachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to recruit visiting teachers through ‘School Councils’ for schools under the first phase to meet the shortage of teaching staff.

The government would release additional funds around Rs4m to each school councils for salaries of the visiting teachers and the councils would also generate funds for meeting the needs of schools expenditure.

The school councils would comprise parents/guardians of students enrolled in these schools, as well as school teachers and members of civil society are supposed to make important decisions, of the recruitment of teachers collectively.

This is indeed something to appreciate as parents/guardians of students being important stakeholders have long been neglected by private schools despite charging hefty fees.

It is worth mentioning here that the incumbent Punjab government, through new schools’ reforms, is trying to overcome the shortage of school teachers by hiring over 30,000 schoolteachers on a visiting basis and they would be given salaries per lecture, School education Department (SED) sources told APP.