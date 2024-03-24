- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab govt to set up ‘School Councils’ under the first phase to recruit visiting teachers
Punjab Govt To Set Up ‘School Councils’ Under The First Phase To Recruit Visiting Teachers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to recruit visiting teachers through ‘School Councils’ for schools under the first phase to meet the shortage of teaching staff.
The government would release additional funds around Rs4m to each school councils for salaries of the visiting teachers and the councils would also generate funds for meeting the needs of schools expenditure.
The school councils would comprise parents/guardians of students enrolled in these schools, as well as school teachers and members of civil society are supposed to make important decisions, of the recruitment of teachers collectively.
This is indeed something to appreciate as parents/guardians of students being important stakeholders have long been neglected by private schools despite charging hefty fees.
It is worth mentioning here that the incumbent Punjab government, through new schools’ reforms, is trying to overcome the shortage of school teachers by hiring over 30,000 schoolteachers on a visiting basis and they would be given salaries per lecture, School education Department (SED) sources told APP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan Arts Council signs MoU with WU to promote fine arts in south Punjab1 minute ago
-
VC AIOU visits KUST1 minute ago
-
Son kills father in Kohat1 minute ago
-
CM Sindh takes action on tragic killing of six persons near Nawabshah11 minutes ago
-
Railways intend to revive Safari Tourist Train exploring Potohar’s scenic beauty21 minutes ago
-
Traffic police to impart driving training to women journalists21 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide low-cost, affordable living opportunities: Pirzada21 minutes ago
-
Five held with contraband31 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi Festival31 minutes ago
-
Six held with 288 kites31 minutes ago
-
Five held for doing wheelie31 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-1241 minutes ago