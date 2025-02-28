Punjab govt to shift all 43 prisons to solar energy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government decided to shift all 43 prisons in the province to solar energy and in this regard the home department had submitted the complete plan, along with a survey report, to the chief minister Punjab for approval.

Punjab home department spokesperson said here on Friday that an initial survey of all prisons was conducted with the assistance of the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

According to the survey findings,Punjab's prisons can be converted to solar energy at a cost of Rs 4.35 billion,the spokesperson said and added that the phased implementation of the proposed green energy solution would reduce electricity bills by 60%. The transition to solar energy will not only ensure a return on investment within three years but also provide long-term financial relief.

By adopting solar power, Punjab’s prisons will become energy self-sufficient, reducing the financial burden on the provincial treasury.

The decision to shift to green energy was made in response to the record increase in electricity and gas bills over the past years.

The Punjab home department requested the provincial cabinet to review the plan for approval and recommended to allocate Rs 2 billion for the project in the current financial year, added spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, the shift to solar energy was part of the government’s strategy to reduce the financial burden on the provincial treasury.