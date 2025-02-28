Punjab Govt To Shift All 43 Prisons To Solar Energy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government decided to shift all 43 prisons in the province to solar energy and in this regard the home department had submitted the complete plan, along with a survey report, to the chief minister Punjab for approval.
Punjab home department spokesperson said here on Friday that an initial survey of all prisons was conducted with the assistance of the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).
According to the survey findings,Punjab's prisons can be converted to solar energy at a cost of Rs 4.35 billion,the spokesperson said and added that the phased implementation of the proposed green energy solution would reduce electricity bills by 60%. The transition to solar energy will not only ensure a return on investment within three years but also provide long-term financial relief.
By adopting solar power, Punjab’s prisons will become energy self-sufficient, reducing the financial burden on the provincial treasury.
The decision to shift to green energy was made in response to the record increase in electricity and gas bills over the past years.
The Punjab home department requested the provincial cabinet to review the plan for approval and recommended to allocate Rs 2 billion for the project in the current financial year, added spokesperson.
The spokesperson said, the shift to solar energy was part of the government’s strategy to reduce the financial burden on the provincial treasury.
Recent Stories
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt to shift all 43 prisons to solar energy6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 52 kg drugs in 7 operations16 minutes ago
-
Strict price control measures enforced for Ramazan:16 minutes ago
-
KP govt makes substantial achievements in public service delivery last year26 minutes ago
-
PM pledges continued efforts to further improve Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators36 minutes ago
-
SK Hydro plants over 3,000 trees along the banks of Kunhar River36 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation46 minutes ago
-
Two-day orientation held to strengthen IPC practices in 21 KP hospitals46 minutes ago
-
KP CM orders spring afforestation drive to green urban areas56 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in trolley bike collision56 minutes ago
-
Two food points fined over violation:56 minutes ago
-
34 gamblers nabbed1 hour ago