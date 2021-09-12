Punjab Govt to soon launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance Service, says DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer on Sunday said that the Punjab government would soon start launching of Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in the high risk areas of the province.

Talking to ptv news, DG Rescue said on strict directions of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar over 250 new ambulances were being provided to 1122 department in the emergency services so far.

DG Rizwan said Punjab government was taking all possible revolutionary steps to further improve the rescue services in the Punjab which would be acknowledged at the international level adding that Rescue 1122 was not given any new ambulances in the past 15 years.

"The community emergency response teams and their trainings would also be constituted at the union councils level to timely arrange emergency services", he added.

DG said that 1122 teams had played a leading role in helping and saving patients from Covid-19, adding, the entire nation can never forget the services rendered by Rescue 1122 the way they came out and rescued around 30,000 citizens.

He said Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to protect masses from Covid-19, as this was the time to serve distressed people.

Responding to a query, he lauded the rescue service personnel and officers for saving lives in various accidents and for their bravery and courage in reaching to the victims during corona risky days.

Rizwan said that Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) was responding over 1000 road traffic (RTCs) accidents in all districts of Punjab on daily basis, adding, the majority motorbikes were involved.

The Emergency Services academy (ESA) Rescue 1122 has also conducting special training programs for female and male staff to enhance capacity building and increase the emergency response skills, he added.

"The Punjab government is committed to provide the best emergency services to the people", he mentioned.