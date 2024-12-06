Punjab govt. to spend Rs130 billion on child education: Azma Bokhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab government will spend Rs130 billion on the education of children and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given relief of Rs.14 per unit to 7.3 million consumers.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said in a press conference that the sanitation system will be improved in 103 tehsils through outsourcing, while free solar panels are being given to consumers using 200 units. The minister said that there will be a saving of 1.5 billion rupees and citizens will get relief for 10 years, adding Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given relief of 14 rupees per unit to 7.3 million consumers and the next step is to convert tube wells to solar.