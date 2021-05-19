Punjab govt to submit proposal to NCOC to permit outdoor dining

The Punjab government will submit proposal to the NCOC to open outdoor dining

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will submit proposal to the NCOC to open outdoor dining.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid here at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Secretary Industries attended the meeting. Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore, representatives of DGPR and top military and civil officials also attended the meeting.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department gave briefing on current situation in the province.

The Health Minister said, "There is risk of spike, in case of large scale non-compliance with SOPs. The support of people is crucial to controlling the cases. I urge citizens to wear face masks and adopt social distancing."The Chief Secretary said the government realizes the problems of traders community and recommendations will be made to the NCOC accordingly. The proposal for permission of outdoor dining will be submitted to the NCOC. The administrative teams are working for the implementation of SOPs. A day earlier, 400 shops and 16 restaurants were sealed, he said.