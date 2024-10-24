Punjab Govt To Support Pediatric Transplantation, Says Health Minister
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the provincial government's commitment to providing all possible support for pediatric transplantation
He made this statement during the opening session of the three-day 3rd International Pediatric Urology Congress, organized by the Pakistan Society of Pediatric Urology at the University of Child Health Sciences on Thursday.
Addressing the attendees as the chief guest, the minister highlighted that Lahore’s Children’s Hospital is the second largest children's hospital globally and the largest in South Asia. He emphasized that, following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is dedicated to enhancing healthcare services for the public.
The health minister congratulated the University of Child Health Sciences for successfully organizing the international congress and presented commemorative shields to professionals from various countries.
"We are working hard to ensure the best possible health facilities for children in Punjab," he stated.
Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq, who welcomed the minister and international guests, shared that the Children's Hospital Lahore continues to offer top-notch medical services for children. He also acknowledged minister’s efforts in initiating kidney transplant programs eight years ago.
The International Pediatric Urology Congress, running from October 24 to 26, has attracted healthcare professionals from countries including Saudi Arabia, China, the UAE, Iran, the United States, and the UK. Key participants at the event include MD Children's Hospital Prof. Tipu Sultan, Prof. Ayaz Khan, Prof. Nabila, and Executive Director Jinnah Burn Center Prof. Yawar Sajjad, along with numerous students and experts from the field.
The congress aims to discuss advancements and share expertise in pediatric urology to improve treatment outcomes for young patients globally.
