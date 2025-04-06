Punjab govt to takes action against theatres violating SOPs: Azma

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that despite complete guarantees from theatre owners, violations of SOPs were observed at some venues. Consequently, action is being taken solely against those who failed to comply with the regulations.

Azma Bokhari made it clear in a press talk on Sunday that her mission is the complete eradication of obscenity and vulgarity from theatres. She emphasized that theatres must have an environment where families can comfortably and safely enjoy performances.

She said that we gave theatre owners and artists a year to reform, during which all parties provided written guarantees to turn theatres into centers of family entertainment.

The Information Minister further stated that the government is taking action only against those who violated SOPs despite the assurances given.

She firmly asserted that she is neither concerned about any threats nor will she be blackmailed.

Azma Bokhari also announced that new legislation aimed at eliminating obscenity from theatres is being introduced soon, and a comprehensive theatre policy will be launched in the coming days.

She described the public's positive response to these reforms as encouraging, noting that the people also want theatres to be a clean and high-quality source of entertainment. She concluded by stating that the purpose of the measures being taken for the improvement of theatres is to provide a healthy recreational environment, and the public’s support is a source of great motivation.