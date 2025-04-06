Punjab Govt To Takes Action Against Theatres Violating SOPs: Azma
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that despite complete guarantees from theatre owners, violations of SOPs were observed at some venues. Consequently, action is being taken solely against those who failed to comply with the regulations.
Azma Bokhari made it clear in a press talk on Sunday that her mission is the complete eradication of obscenity and vulgarity from theatres. She emphasized that theatres must have an environment where families can comfortably and safely enjoy performances.
She said that we gave theatre owners and artists a year to reform, during which all parties provided written guarantees to turn theatres into centers of family entertainment.
The Information Minister further stated that the government is taking action only against those who violated SOPs despite the assurances given.
She firmly asserted that she is neither concerned about any threats nor will she be blackmailed.
Azma Bokhari also announced that new legislation aimed at eliminating obscenity from theatres is being introduced soon, and a comprehensive theatre policy will be launched in the coming days.
She described the public's positive response to these reforms as encouraging, noting that the people also want theatres to be a clean and high-quality source of entertainment. She concluded by stating that the purpose of the measures being taken for the improvement of theatres is to provide a healthy recreational environment, and the public’s support is a source of great motivation.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt taking exemplary measures for public welfare: Munawar Ghous3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to takes action against theatres violating SOPs: Azma3 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 23 outlets, imposed fine of Rs 16 mln13 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority concludes six-day inspection drive at tourist spots23 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for taking immediate action to ensure payment of salaries to HW&SC employees23 minutes ago
-
Gang arrested, items worth Rs3m recovered33 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Safe City Project to begin soon: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed33 minutes ago
-
14 miscreants arrested in Hangu and Kurram operations43 minutes ago
-
Tabeer Foundation distributes Ramadan food packages worth Rs 5 million across Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
KP will host major climate summit to address environmental challenges43 minutes ago
-
RWMC starts cleaning of Cricket stadium ahead of PSL matches53 minutes ago
-
RSGEN urges KP govt to enhance girl's education budget, involve them in budget planning53 minutes ago