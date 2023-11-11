Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Punjab govt to upgrade 45 nursing colleges in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to upgrade all 45 nursing colleges in the province with a cost of Rs.1.5 billion, here on Saturday.

Punjab Health Department official sources told that these colleges would be equipped with the latest medical and civil facilities by up-grading them as per with other hospitals and medical institutions.

The Punjab government was taking all the steps for improvement in nursing colleges he said,.

Minister for Health Punjab, Prof.

Dr. Javed Akram said in a recent statement that adding new furniture, electric devices and all related facilities would be provided at these colleges.Moreover, digital libraries, skilled laboratories at the nursing colleges would also be improved.

He said that the aim and vision was to take a step in the field of nursing education and provide affordable medical facilities to the people saying that by laying the foundation of improving nursing colleges, the Punjab government would fulfill another promise.

