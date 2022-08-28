UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Upgrade Welfare Institutions: DC

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Punjab govt to upgrade welfare institutions: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab government will upgrade all welfare institutions to facilitate the deserving citizens by ensuring all sorts of essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto said this during distribution of stitching machines and some other items among the waif and stray kids, residing at Child Protection Bureau Multan here on Sunday.

He observed that the Child Protection Bureau would be shifted to a new building. He instructed the administration of the Child Protection Bureau to introduce courses.

Regarding the upgradation of welfare institutions, Watto maintained that furniture and other facilities would be added to Dar ul Aman and Nagheban Centre as budget was being earmarked for both institutions.

Earlier, he was given a complete briefing about the nurture of the kids.

