Punjab govt to utilize all resources to rebuild life of flood affectees, says MPA Dareshak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak on Saturday said that provincial government would utilize all resources to rebuild lives of flood hit communities of districts Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Talking to APP, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has issued orders to increase the number of relief camps and mobilize more resources to shift the people to safer places.

Dareshak appealed the philanthropists to come forward for aiding the flood hit areas affected people.

People of the two districts' rural areas relied mostly on cattle rearing and agriculture for their livelihood but floods closed both the windows of earning for most of them.

A large number of animals swept away and crops submerged, homes destroyed completely or partially and household belongings floating on the flood waters.

Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak urged all political and religious parties to rise above their affiliations and come forward to help the flood hit communities as best as they can. He also urged social welfare organizations and NGOs to contribute in lessening the sufferings of people of DG Khan and Rajanpur.

He said that Punjab government would utilize all resources to rebuild infrastructure and lives of the affected people after the floodwater was receded.