UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Verify Pensioners Data From NADRA

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Punjab govt to verify pensioners data from NADRA

The Punjab government has decided to cross verify the pensioners data with the NADRA in order to create transparency and end any discrepancy in the distribution of pension among pensioners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to cross verify the pensioners data with the NADRA in order to create transparency and end any discrepancy in the distribution of pension among pensioners.

In the first phase of Punjab pension reforms, the biometric verification of the pensioners would be made mandatory to counter irregularities in the pension disbursement mechanism.

The decision was made in a review meeting of the Punjab pension reforms under PRIDE project here on Tuesday. Punjab Finance Minster Mohsin Leghari, Secretary Finance Punjab, Special Secretary Finance, General Manager Punjab Pension Fund Syed Shahnawaz Nadir Shah and relevant officers of the Finance Department attended the meeting.

The minister observed that the pension reforms were being introduced to control rising expenditure of claimants and pensions.

Further, he mentioned that the disbursement of the pension through online payment methods would make it easier for pensioners to collect their pensions besides ensure transparency in the pension disbursement system.

The upcoming reforms would also offer alternative options as per the need of the pensioners for payment of pension dues.

In the future, reforms would also be introduced in the pension fund under Punjab Finance Department, he added.

Mohsin made it clear that most of the reforms in pension system would be applicable to employees recruited under new pension system.

He welcomed the increase in the privileges of engineers by Punjab government and emphasized the need for a better package for the staff working in the field than those sitting in offices. Increased privileges of field officers would also play an important role in keeping them away from corruption, he remarked.

He said that old formula of salaries and pension did not support new upgrades and it was necessary to ensure the restructuring of the formula. Under the old formula, payments were being made to government employees through different sources which could be combined to introduce better packages.

Reduction of pension expenditure could be ensured through various offers to employees at the time of retirement for payment of pension, he added.

Mohsin observed that control on current expenditure would lead to increase availability of resources for development expenditures in the province.

Related Topics

Corruption Government Of Punjab Punjab Lead From Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister thanks EU for 30 million humanitari ..

Prime Minister thanks EU for 30 million humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

1 minute ago
 UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea for Balli ..

UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea for Ballistic Missile Launch - Spokespe ..

1 minute ago
 Zulfiqar Ali appointed as Executive Director Alham ..

Zulfiqar Ali appointed as Executive Director Alhamra

1 minute ago
 India v South Africa 3rd T20 scores

India v South Africa 3rd T20 scores

1 minute ago
 Alcaraz vows to learn from Goffin defeat in Astana ..

Alcaraz vows to learn from Goffin defeat in Astana opener

1 minute ago
 SAB claims floods destroyed 70% Kharif crops, dema ..

SAB claims floods destroyed 70% Kharif crops, demands compensation of damages

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.