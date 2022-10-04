Punjab govt to verify pensioners data from NADRA

The Punjab government has decided to cross verify the pensioners data with the NADRA in order to create transparency and end any discrepancy in the distribution of pension among pensioners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to cross verify the pensioners data with the NADRA in order to create transparency and end any discrepancy in the distribution of pension among pensioners.

In the first phase of Punjab pension reforms, the biometric verification of the pensioners would be made mandatory to counter irregularities in the pension disbursement mechanism.

The decision was made in a review meeting of the Punjab pension reforms under PRIDE project here on Tuesday. Punjab Finance Minster Mohsin Leghari, Secretary Finance Punjab, Special Secretary Finance, General Manager Punjab Pension Fund Syed Shahnawaz Nadir Shah and relevant officers of the Finance Department attended the meeting.

The minister observed that the pension reforms were being introduced to control rising expenditure of claimants and pensions.

Further, he mentioned that the disbursement of the pension through online payment methods would make it easier for pensioners to collect their pensions besides ensure transparency in the pension disbursement system.

The upcoming reforms would also offer alternative options as per the need of the pensioners for payment of pension dues.

In the future, reforms would also be introduced in the pension fund under Punjab Finance Department, he added.

Mohsin made it clear that most of the reforms in pension system would be applicable to employees recruited under new pension system.

He welcomed the increase in the privileges of engineers by Punjab government and emphasized the need for a better package for the staff working in the field than those sitting in offices. Increased privileges of field officers would also play an important role in keeping them away from corruption, he remarked.

He said that old formula of salaries and pension did not support new upgrades and it was necessary to ensure the restructuring of the formula. Under the old formula, payments were being made to government employees through different sources which could be combined to introduce better packages.

Reduction of pension expenditure could be ensured through various offers to employees at the time of retirement for payment of pension, he added.

Mohsin observed that control on current expenditure would lead to increase availability of resources for development expenditures in the province.