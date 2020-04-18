Punjab govt took bold steps to deal with coronavirus situation: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the whole world, including Pakistan, was facing extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the whole world, including Pakistan, was facing extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19.

In a media statement here on Saturday, he said that due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab government had also taken some bold steps to deal with the situation.

Usman Buzdar maintained that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the largest programme of financial assistance in the history of Pakistan for providing relief to the destitute segment of society was being carried out successfully. He added that financial aid of Rs 12,000 has so far been distributed transparently among hundreds of thousands of needy families.

He said that such a rapid and transparent programme of financial aid had never been launched in the history of Pakistan.

He added that the former government entertained the people with hollow slogans and false promises.

He said the opposition parties were merely doing lip service and trying to divide the people in this time of trial instead of standing beside them.

He said that opposition, even in this difficult situation, was playing a negative role. The entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was standing beside the people in this hard time and aware of their difficulties. He said the Punjab government had decided not to hold Ramazan Bazaar during the holy month.

He stated that under the Ramazan package, financial assistance would be provided to the deserving families on the pattern of Chief Minister Insaaf Imdaad Programme.

Only those get success in life and hereafter who serve the ailing humanity,he added.