Punjab Govt Top Priority To Provide Education, Training To Special Children

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Punjab govt top priority to provide education, training to special children

SARGODHA Sep 25 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday stated that the education and training of children with special needs are a priority for the Punjab government, and all available resources are being utilized to achieve this goal.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Government Degree College for Special Education in Sargodha, where he interacted with students and assessed the facilities provided.

During the visit, he expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some teachers and directed them to improve the quality of education.

During the visit, District Officer Special Education Farhad Hussain briefed the commissioner that the college was established in 2019 and is the only institution in the division offering a two-year ADP special course to children with special needs.

Currently, 115 students, including 63 boys and 45 girls, are enrolled. The college provides speech therapy sessions for students and their parents.

The DO said that the Chief Minister of Punjab has announced plans to provide electric buses to the college under the Special Initiative. Additionally, an e-learning program and a state-of-the-art IT lab are being developed for children with special needs.

