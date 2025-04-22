Punjab govt transfers 11 officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of 11 officers on Tuesday.

Section Officer Specialized Health and Medical Education, Muhammad Furqan, has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner General Gujranwala. Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Jhelum, Muhammad Nadeem Ahmad, has been directed to report to S&GAD (Services and General Administration Department).

Ali Bajwa, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Gujranwala against a vacant position. Section Officer Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Suleman Mansha, has been appointed as Section Officer, Home Department, against a vacant post. Section Officer Planning and Development board, Rabia Altaf, has been appointed as Section Officer Admin & Administration Wing, S&GAD, against a vacant post.

Section Officer Tourism and Archaeology, Mansab Saeed, has been posted as Section Officer Admin Wing-II, S&GAD, against a vacant position. Section Officer Human Rights and Minorities Wing, Rao Waheed Ahmad, was directed to report to S&GAD. Section Officer school education Department, Sajjad Ahmad Qureshi, appointed as Section Officer Human Rights and Minorities Wing, against a vacant post.

Section Officer Property Management and Welfare Wing S&GAD, Muhammad Iqbal, has been posted as Section Officer I&C, S&GAD, against a vacant position. Section Officer Livestock and Dairy Development, Riaz Muhammad, appointed as Section Officer, Information and Culture Department. Private Secretary Muhammad Anwar has been posted as Section Officer, School Education Department, against a vacant post.