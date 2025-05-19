Open Menu

Punjab Govt Transfers 11 Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 09:09 PM

The Punjab government has issued orders for the transfer and posting of 11 officers in BS-17 and BS-18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab government has issued orders for the transfer and posting of 11 officers in BS-17 and BS-18.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) following approval from Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Rashid Iqbal, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, school education Department. Hafiz Irfan Hameed, Deputy Secretary, Specialized Healthcare, has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of the Director General, Urban and Town Planning Agency.

Naeem Siddiq Cheema, formerly Deputy Secretary, Irrigation Department South Punjab, has been posted to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Ahmad Naveed, also awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Irrigation Department South Punjab.

The transfer order of Muzammil Ilyas, Deputy Secretary, Local Government Department, issued on April 11, has been cancelled. He has been directed to continue in his current role.

Muhammad Abid, previously awaiting posting, has been appointed as a Member of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team.

Sajid Munir, Deputy Secretary, Energy Department, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Khushab. Nauman Farooq, ADC (Revenue), Dera Ghazi Khan, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Energy Department.

Usman Munir Bukhari, ADC (Revenue), Vehari, has been posted to the same position in Dera Ghazi Khan, while Babar Suleman, Deputy Secretary, Special Education, has been appointed as ADC (Revenue), Vehari.

Dr. Fayyaz Ali, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Special Education Department.

