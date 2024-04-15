Punjab Govt Transfers DG MDA
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Punjab Government on Monday transferred Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General, Zahid Ikram and directed him to report to Services and General Administration Department.
Commissioner Multan Division,Maryam Khan has been tasked with additional charge of DG MDA, said an official source here. It merits mentioning here that Mr Zahid worked as DG for more than a year.
