Punjab Govt Transfers Four Officers
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Monday.
According to the notification, Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary Governor Punjab Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Chief of Section Planning and Development Board; Dr.
Ahmad Afnan, Additional Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has been posted as Additional Secretary Governor Punjab Secretariat; Nabila Javed, Secretary Punjab Commission on Women Status, transferred as Additional Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department; and Syed Shaheen Mehboob, Deputy Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Punjab Commission on Women Status.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt carries out 88% financing of fiscal deficit through domestic markets: Economic Survey2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on "Dimension stones summit: Uniting for knowledge-based economy" held2 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt determined to provide relief to the masses: PM AJK2 minutes ago
-
City administration takes steps to solve civic issues of industrial areas: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Askari Tower attack case: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Tayyaba Raja, others12 minutes ago
-
Law and order firmly established in Mirpur, AJK: DC12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 17 to 1912 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 91,114 power pilferers in 260 days12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves significant progress in healthcare infrastructure: Economic Survey12 minutes ago
-
Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur established with cost Rs 2122.6 million during 2023-2412 minutes ago
-
77 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers12 minutes ago
-
Market capitalization of PSX increase by 59.7 percent by end May 202422 minutes ago