Punjab Govt Transfers Four Officers

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Punjab govt transfers four officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Monday.

According to the notification, Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary Governor Punjab Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Chief of Section Planning and Development Board; Dr.

Ahmad Afnan, Additional Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has been posted as Additional Secretary Governor Punjab Secretariat; Nabila Javed, Secretary Punjab Commission on Women Status, transferred as Additional Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department; and Syed Shaheen Mehboob, Deputy Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Punjab Commission on Women Status.

