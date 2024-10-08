Punjab govt transfers four officers

The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of four officers, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of four officers, here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Additional Secretary Forests, Muhammad Tariq, has been posted as Conservator of Forests in Dera Ghazi Khan and Muhammad Hayat Hassan as Additional Secretary of Forests.

Deputy Director of Fisheries, Sana Urooj, has been removed from her position and directed to report to the Department of Forests, while Muhammad Khurram Shehzad has been posted as Deputy Secretary of Forests.