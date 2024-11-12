Punjab govt transfers four officers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Syed Asim Raza Naqvi, Section Officer (SO) Agriculture Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner HR & Coordination Gujranwala; Muhammad Shahid Anwar, SO Specialized Healthcare Department, as SO price Control; Muhammad Nadeem, SO Home Department, as SO Specialized Healthcare Department and Muhammad Asif Shehzad has been posted as SO Irrigation Department.