Punjab Govt Transfers Four Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Tuesday.
According to the notification, Syed Asim Raza Naqvi, Section Officer (SO) Agriculture Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner HR & Coordination Gujranwala; Muhammad Shahid Anwar, SO Specialized Healthcare Department, as SO price Control; Muhammad Nadeem, SO Home Department, as SO Specialized Healthcare Department and Muhammad Asif Shehzad has been posted as SO Irrigation Department.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of Balochistan RTI Act, 2021 urged1 minute ago
-
SP Saddar conducts open court to address public complaints1 minute ago
-
Fawad Ch tenders apology in ECP contempt case1 minute ago
-
Minister meets Netherlands' Ambassador, discusses CM's initiatives for minorities1 minute ago
-
Children represent future foundations of strong Pakistan: CM1 minute ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Nurturing of orphaned into respectable citizens societal responsibility: Governor Kundi11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving towards economic stability: Governor Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Women's role imperative for country development: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
Motion to probe air condition gas-triggered explosions rejected in KP assembly11 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela provides glimpse into Gilgit-Baltistan rich heritage12 minutes ago
-
SALU students win Inter University volleyball championship21 minutes ago