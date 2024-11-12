Open Menu

Punjab Govt Transfers Four Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Punjab govt transfers four officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Syed Asim Raza Naqvi, Section Officer (SO) Agriculture Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner HR & Coordination Gujranwala; Muhammad Shahid Anwar, SO Specialized Healthcare Department, as SO price Control; Muhammad Nadeem, SO Home Department, as SO Specialized Healthcare Department and Muhammad Asif Shehzad has been posted as SO Irrigation Department.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Price Asim Raza

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

2 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

3 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

4 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

7 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan