Punjab govt transfers three officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has issued orders for the posting and transfer of three officers, on Monday.

The orders of Chief of Section Planning and Development board Imtiaz Ahmed as Appellate Tribunal Punjab Revenue Authority have been cancelled, and Grade 20 officer Miss Safina Siddique has been posted as Appellate Tribunal Punjab Revenue Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Qarat-ul-Ain Malik was removed from her post. While Sarah Hayat, who was posted in the office of the Chief Minister of Punjab, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner Chakwal.