Punjab Govt Transfers Three Officers
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:54 PM
The Punjab government has issued orders for the posting and transfer of three officers, on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has issued orders for the posting and transfer of three officers, on Monday.
The orders of Chief of Section Planning and Development board Imtiaz Ahmed as Appellate Tribunal Punjab Revenue Authority have been cancelled, and Grade 20 officer Miss Safina Siddique has been posted as Appellate Tribunal Punjab Revenue Authority.
Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Qarat-ul-Ain Malik was removed from her post. While Sarah Hayat, who was posted in the office of the Chief Minister of Punjab, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner Chakwal.
Recent Stories
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares7 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiative: Minister Kirmani7 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National ..7 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal15 minutes ago
-
High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak chairs DCC meeting30 seconds ago
-
Mineral Forum 2025 set to attract foreign investment, Says PM’s Coordinator31 seconds ago
-
Gilani, Uzbek President agree to deepen bilateral ties, stress enhanced regional connectivity33 seconds ago
-
Economy Stabilized, Time to Deliver Relief to People: Tariq Fazal34 seconds ago
-
Plantation vital for purifying environment: Nasir Butt36 seconds ago
-
Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarity with Palestinians13 minutes ago