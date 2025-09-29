Punjab Govt Transfers Three Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 11:13 PM
The Punjab government has ordered the transfer and posting of three officers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has ordered the transfer and posting of three officers.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Layyah, Muhammad Shahid, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department, South Punjab.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rai Zulfiqar Ali has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Layyah. The additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), Nankana Sahib, has been withdrawn from him.
Director Punjab food Authority, Maheen Fatima, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Nankana Sahib.
The Services and General Administration Department issued the notification.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on F ..
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending ..
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed ..
PML-N launches membership drive
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah
Dengue situation reviewed
Transport revolution underway in Punjab : Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Au ..
Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar visits S ..
Punjab Social Security marks World Heart Day with awareness program
Punjab govt transfers three officers
Balochistan Governor emphasizes youth inclusion & empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on Forces3 minutes ago
-
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending corruption3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed payments to land aff ..3 minutes ago
-
PML-N launches membership drive7 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah7 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed7 minutes ago
-
Transport revolution underway in Punjab : Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar visits Social Security Hospi ..4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Social Security marks World Heart Day with awareness program4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers three officers4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor emphasizes youth inclusion & empowerment4 minutes ago