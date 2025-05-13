Punjab govt transfers three senior officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The government of Punjab has announced a reshuffle in its bureaucracy, posting three senior officers to new positions under Section 9 of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Act, 1974.

According to the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Mr. Zulfiqar Ali (PMS, ex-PSS/BS-19), Vice Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), has been posted as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office against a vacant position.

Mr. Toqeer Ilyas Cheema (PMS/BS-18), Secretary of Punjab Workers Welfare board (PWWB), has been transferred and appointed as Vice Commissioner PESSI, replacing Mr. Zulfiqar Ali.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mujtaba Arfat Khan (PAS/BS-18), Additional Director General (HQ), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), has been posted as Secretary, Punjab Workers Welfare Board, replacing Mr. Toqeer Ilyas Cheema.

The orders, issued with immediate effect, were signed by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.