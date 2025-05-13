Open Menu

Punjab Govt Transfers Three Senior Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Punjab govt transfers three senior officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The government of Punjab has announced a reshuffle in its bureaucracy, posting three senior officers to new positions under Section 9 of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Act, 1974.

According to the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Mr. Zulfiqar Ali (PMS, ex-PSS/BS-19), Vice Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), has been posted as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office against a vacant position.

Mr. Toqeer Ilyas Cheema (PMS/BS-18), Secretary of Punjab Workers Welfare board (PWWB), has been transferred and appointed as Vice Commissioner PESSI, replacing Mr. Zulfiqar Ali.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mujtaba Arfat Khan (PAS/BS-18), Additional Director General (HQ), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), has been posted as Secretary, Punjab Workers Welfare Board, replacing Mr. Toqeer Ilyas Cheema.

The orders, issued with immediate effect, were signed by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

8 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

8 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

9 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

14 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan