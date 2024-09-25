Punjab Govt Transfers Various Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of various officers, on Wednesday.
According to the notification, Kaisar Saleem, awaiting posting, has been posted as Secretary to Ombudsman Punjab vice Syed Tahir Raza, already transferred and posted as Secretary Information & Culture against a vacant post relieving Dr.
Shahinshah Faisal Azim of additional charge of the post. Muhammad Iqbal, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, has been posted as Special Secretary Schools education Department vice Khalid Nazir, already transferred and posted as Secretary Schools Education Department. Dr. Shahinshah Faisal Azim, Director General Public Relations (DGPR), and Ghulam Saghir Shahid, Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) replaced each other.
