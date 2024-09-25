Open Menu

Punjab Govt Transfers Various Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Punjab govt transfers various officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of various officers, on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Kaisar Saleem, awaiting posting, has been posted as Secretary to Ombudsman Punjab vice Syed Tahir Raza, already transferred and posted as Secretary Information & Culture against a vacant post relieving Dr.

Shahinshah Faisal Azim of additional charge of the post. Muhammad Iqbal, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, has been posted as Special Secretary Schools education Department vice Khalid Nazir, already transferred and posted as Secretary Schools Education Department. Dr. Shahinshah Faisal Azim, Director General Public Relations (DGPR), and Ghulam Saghir Shahid, Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) replaced each other.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Post

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

4 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

4 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

4 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

4 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

4 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

5 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

5 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

5 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

7 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan