Punjab govt transfers various officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of various officers, on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Saeed Najaf Iqbal has been posted as CEO of Punjab board of Investment and Trade; Abdul Shakoor, awaiting appointment, posted as DG Monitoring, Home Department; Muhammad Ijaz Joiya, awaiting appointment, posted as Secretary, Women’s Status Commission; Abdul Rauf, awaiting appointment, posted as Director M&E, P&D Department; Atta-ul-Haq posted as Additional DG, Multan Development Authority; Muhammad Ansar posted as Director Admin, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board; Muhammad Saleem, awaiting appointment, posted as Director, Punjab Economic Research; Muhammad Farooq Manzoor posted as Additional Secretary, Higher education Department; Dr.

Safdar Hussain posted as Director Development & Finance, Sahiwal and Dr. Saifullah has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Sahiwal.

Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, awaiting appointment, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Specialized Healthcare; Muhammad Arif Rahim appointed as Additional Secretary, school Education (South Punjab); Imtiaz Ahmad, awaiting appointment, posted as Director, Special Education; Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, awaiting appointment, appointed as Director, Public Prosecution and Muhammad Arshad, awaiting appointment, has been posted as DG, PHA Sargodha.