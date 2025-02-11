Open Menu

Punjab Govt Transfers Various Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following Section Officers, on Tuesday.

According to the notification Sana Arshad, Section Officer (SO), Planning & Development Department, has been transferred and posted as SO (Staff) to Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Ahmad Iqbal, SO Environment Protection & Climate Change Department, posted as SO, Industries, Commerce & Investment Department, Salma Khan, SO Home Department, posted as Assistant Commissioner (Coord), Tariq Mahmood Malik, SO price Control Commodities Management Department, posted as SO Home Department, Muhammad Anas Khan Bhatti, SO Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Department, posted as SO Home Department, Shanza Fatima SO, Home Department, as SO, Communication & Works Department, Muhammad Iqbal, SO Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, posted as SO (Property Manager), Welfare Wing, S&GAD, Ramish Chaudhry, SI (Property Manager-111), Welfare Wing, S&GAD, is hereby assigned additional charge of the post of Section Officer (Property Manager-Il), Welfare Wing, S&GAD, in addition to his own duties, for a period of three months or till the arrival of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier, Hamza Riaz, SO Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, posted as Section Officer (Welfare-111), Welfare Wing, S&GAD, Muhammad Afzal Akram (Private Secretary/BS-17), Mines & Minerals Department, is hereby transferred, posted as SO, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department, Muhammad Usman Rafique (Private Secretary), Irrigation Department, as SO, Irrigation Department, Munawar Hussain (Private Secretary), currently working as SO, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department, as SO, Higher Education Department, Muhammad Naeem Tahir (Private Secretary), currently working as SO, school Education Department, posted as Section Officer, Home Department, and services of Hafiz Ishtiaq Ahmad (Superintendent IBS-Il), under transfer as Superintendent, Livestock & Dairy Development Department, are hereby placed at the disposal of Secretary, Government of the Punjab, Skills Development Department.

