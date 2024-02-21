Open Menu

Punjab Govt Trying To Bring More Improvement In Children's Hospital Lahore: Minister

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram has said that the provincial government is trying its best to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram has said that the provincial government is trying its best to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore.

Addressing the 10th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences held under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial health minister here on Wednesday, he said that fundamental steps are being taken to make the University of Child Health Sciences paperless. He said that under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the revamping project has been successfully completed in the hospital.

The minister said that Children's Hospital Lahore is the second largest hospital in the world and the first in Asia in terms of treatment of children. At the University of Child Health Sciences, special attention is being paid to qualitative research, he said.

Professor Dr Javed said that the orders of the Lahore High Court regarding the quality and performance assessment report of the Children's Hospital Lahore have been implemented in its letter and spirit. He said that a historic decision has been made to bear all costs of cochlear implants except for hearing aids for patients visiting Children's Hospital.

During the syndicate meeting, all the decisions of the 11th meeting of the academic council were approved.

During the meeting, the ongoing progress on the complex under construction of the University of Child Health Sciences was also reviewed in detail. The officers of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab also gave a briefing during the syndicate meeting in this regard. During the syndicate meeting, the post of Professor of Genetics in addition to the approval of various statutory positions, the posts of the maintenance department of the University of Child Health Sciences were also approved during the meeting.

Dr. Javed Akram approved all the minutes of the 9th Syndicate meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq also presented a report on the implementation of the decisions of the 9th Syndicate meeting.

Later, Dr. Javed Akram was honored for his best efforts for the improvement of Children's Hospital Lahore. During the syndicate meeting, an MoU was also agreed between Professor Riaz and the University of Child Health Sciences for research on hereditary diseases.

In the meeting, Additional Secretary Admin Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Zahida Azhar, Special Secretary Higher Education Department Shahida Farrukh, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Junaid Rasheed, MD Children's Hospital Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, Prof. Sajid Maqbool, Prof. Tahir Masood Ahmad, Shahid Imtiaz and other syndicate members participated.

