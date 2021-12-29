Punjab govt upgrades 27,000 schools: Secretary Info

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday said that Punjab government upgraded 27,000 schools across the province

Similarly, the provincial government was also establishing 13 Special Economic Zones, he said in a statement issued here.

Qureshi also informed that the government enhanced Rs 85 billion more under annual development programme and added that 21 universities were established within period of three years.

He said that Rs 360 billion were given under district development package.

Secretary said that the government was making all-out efforts for the development of the province.