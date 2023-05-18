Punjab govt using all means for developing communication sector: Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal

Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal Thursday said that the Punjab government was using all resources for development of the communication sector

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal Thursday said that the Punjab government was using all resources for development of the communication sector.

He expressed these views while inspecting the work of various under-construction roads in district.

The minister was accompanied by the relevant officers on this occasion.

Bilal Afzal inspected the construction work on 29.5 km long road from Kharpa interchange to Malhuwali village costing Rs. 900 million, 9 km long road CPEC Kharpa Interchange to Akhlas Chowk costing Rs 400 million, and 30 km long Mithial Chowk to Pindi Gheb city road costing Rs 1500 million.

The XEN and other relevant officers of Highway Department Punjab briefed the minister on the spot.

He instructed the concerned officers to complete the work on time with high quality.

The minister said that all the communication projects were fundamental for public welfare and these projects would be completed soon so that the people could get benefit.

He directed that during the construction works, suitable arrangements should be ensured to minimize public problems and traffic issues.