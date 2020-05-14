UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Utilising All Resources For Needy Families: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government utilising all resources for needy families and will not leave them alone during the lockdown hardships

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that according to the Insaf Imdad Programme, Rs 12,000 would be given to 2.

5 million needy families each and no one could challenge the immaculate transparency of the programme solely meant for the needy families.

Augustine said that the government was selflessly serving people, adding that those busy in politicising the coronavirus pandemic had disappointed people.

The minister also appealed to the nation to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the government as social distancing and wearing masks could protect them from the virus.

