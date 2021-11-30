Punjab Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare projects: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Tuesday said the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare projects.

He said the government had completed several new water supply projects in PP-16 to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

He said supply of clean drinking water had been ensured in various areas, adding, new projects had been started to overcome issue of water scarcity.

Similarly, a number of roads and streets projects were also completed besides improving sewerage system in different areas, he informed.

The Minister said there were complaints of increasing traffic problems across the city which needed to be addressed and the departments concerned were working to resolve the issue.

Completion of Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road projects would significantly reduce traffic congestion problem on the city roads, he added.

On the complaints of profiteering, the provincial minister said the administration was taking effective measures, adding, rate lists were also being issued besides conducting special raids to check profiteering in open market.

He said the citizens should lodge complaints against profiteers and hoarders as with the cooperation of the citizens, the the issue could be controlled.

He said, all-out efforts were being made to complete the ongoing development projects of public welfare within shortest possible time to facilitate people.

/395