UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Utilizing All Available Resources For Public Welfare Projects: Rashid Hafeez

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Punjab Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare projects: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Tuesday said the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare projects.

He said the government had completed several new water supply projects in PP-16 to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

He said supply of clean drinking water had been ensured in various areas, adding, new projects had been started to overcome issue of water scarcity.

Similarly, a number of roads and streets projects were also completed besides improving sewerage system in different areas, he informed.

The Minister said there were complaints of increasing traffic problems across the city which needed to be addressed and the departments concerned were working to resolve the issue.

Completion of Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road projects would significantly reduce traffic congestion problem on the city roads, he added.

On the complaints of profiteering, the provincial minister said the administration was taking effective measures, adding, rate lists were also being issued besides conducting special raids to check profiteering in open market.

He said the citizens should lodge complaints against profiteers and hoarders as with the cooperation of the citizens, the the issue could be controlled.

He said, all-out efforts were being made to complete the ongoing development projects of public welfare within shortest possible time to facilitate people.

/395

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Road Traffic Lai Rashid Market All Government PP-16

Recent Stories

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese inv ..

Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese investment

1 minute ago
 China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Wil ..

China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized - Beijing

1 minute ago
 West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Rus ..

West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Russian Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Kiev Taking Military Actions ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Kiev Taking Military Actions - Lavrov

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.