Punjab Govt Utilizing All Resources For Citizens Safety: Minister Salman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has said that the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of citizens amid the ongoing flood situation.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relief operations are actively underway in Kartarpur, where Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora is coordinating efforts on the ground.
Khawaja Salman Rafique further stated that the government is continuously monitoring rescue and relief operations across the province and is committed to protecting lives and property during the emergency.
